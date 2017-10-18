CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NJ GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE: Watch English | Spanish | Listen On WCBS 880 | Join Discussion
BASEBALL: Yankees Vs. Astros Game 5: Share Your Fan Photos | Updates

Manhattan Cathedral Blesses New, State-Of-The-Art Hutch For Its Resident Peacocks

Filed Under: Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, Elise Finch, Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Manhattan cathedral known for the blessing of the animals each year took it a step further Wednesday.

CBS2’s Elise Finch was there as a trumpet led a procession from the front of the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine to the back, where the cathedral’s resident peacocks were ready to fly into their new home.

It’s a state-of-the-art hutch that’s replacing a worn plywood structure. But first, the new space was blessed.

“Bless this new peacock home. Bless Phil and Harry and Jim as they live in it,” the Right Reverend Andrew Dietsche said.

The beautiful birds are named after former heads of the Cathedral Church and School.

“The peacocks were a gift from the Cathedral School to the cathedral property. We have a 13 acre campus here, and they live among the students,” said Jennifer Rhones, of the Cathedral School.

“Since we’re in the city, we don’t get the chance to see beautiful birds and creatures. But here we do,” said eighth grader Zoe McAlinden.

“I like the colors,” another student added. “Blue, green, silver and kind of goldish.”

The peacocks are free to interact with the students, roam, rest and perch where they please. But at night, when it’s cold, they need protection.

That’s where the hutch comes in. The new one features poles for perching, an easy-to-clean floor and panels to help heat and ventilate.

The winning design merges function and features that were inspired by the cathedral itself.

“You see the windows that the peacock hutch mirrors – the Gothic shape with the pointed arches. The shape of the sort of scales on the side of the hutch mirror the shapes within the leaded glass windows in the Rose Window,” Reverend Dietsche said.

It’s truly a birdhouse befitting fancy fowl.

Employees at Ennead Architects had a friendly, in-house competition to see who could come up with the best peacock hutch design. Then people at the Brodsky Organization constructed it. All of the services were donated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch