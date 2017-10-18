Rescued Lion ‘Serabie’ Plays Fetch at African Wildlife Zoo

1010 WINS-Maybe you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but this lion sure catches on fast!

“When we think of lions, playing fetch with them doesn’t really spring to mind.” Have truer words ever been said?

Serabie the Lion has an interesting story. As a cub, she was saved by Canadian animal lover Alexandra Lamontagne who visited South Africa wanting to spend her vacation volunteering with animals — and was tasked with caring for five lion cubs.

See Also: These Baby Tigers Playing with Stuffed Animal Toys Will Melt Your Heart

When Alexandra returned home to Canada, she found out one of the cubs was going to be transferred to a private game reserve known for trophy hunting.

“It’s when I came back from South Africa that someone from the volunteer place told me [the cubs] were from a trophy hunting place, [that] four of them were going to a zoo, and Serabie was going back to the trophy-hunting place,” she told National Geographic back in 2015.

Naturally, Alexandra wanted to rescue Serabie — and that’s exactly what she did. Serabie is now living at the Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa — and absolutely loves to play fetch with large sticks.

Every time a stick is thrown, the cat just has to get it — even if it’s stuck in a tree! Top that, Fido.

Watch the full video below and follow along with Serabie on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-Joe Cingrana