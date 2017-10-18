‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Is Claudio Reyna Right? Does American Soccer Have An Arrogance Problem?

NEW YORK (WFAN) –– In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas discuss the harsh words that Claudio Reyna, that former U.S. captain and NYCFC’s sporting director, had for American soccer Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NYCFC midfielder Jack Harrison had his red card rescinded, but where was the VAR? The guys also preview Decision Day in MLS.

