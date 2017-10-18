Trainers At NYC Studio Using Feedback To Shape The Course Of Their Classes

Filed Under: Alex Denis, Equinox Studio, soho

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking for a way to switch up your workout? A New York City studio is giving instructors a chance to try out some new routines.

It’s hard not to sweat in a class created by instructor Megan Roub and refined by class goers. It’s a new format for this project by Equinox Studio in SoHo. Trainers rely on feedback to try new exercises and form classes they wish existed.

“I came in with a solid idea of what my class format would be, but started testing things out weekly, seeing what sticks and what people are responsive to,” Roub told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

A dance cardio/sculpt class boasts creative moves that push the limits of flexibility and strength and if the “out of the box” poses don’t work, those in class speak up.

“After every class, I send Megan an email and tell her what I like, what I didn’t like, what I want to work on next time and she’s always open to feedback,” one woman said.

The vice president of group fitness for Equinox, Keith Irace, says they’re receiving daily responses and believes this “think tank” class format will develop into something bigger.

“If it goes well, we are looking to scale a class out of project to the entire brand,” he said.

And while all feedback is considered, encouraging a tailored workout, you won’t get get out of a tough fitness class.

If you want to try it out, classes are $35.

