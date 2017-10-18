‘Vegas Strong Baby:’ Newborn Becomes ‘Beacon Of Hope’ After Deadly Mass Shooting

1010 WINS — A newborn baby has become a symbol of hope after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Markie Coffer and her boyfriend, Travis Matheson, were awaiting the arrival of their son when they decided to attend the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Coffer told Fox 5 Las Vegas that she was a week past her due date and “we decided, ‘Oh we’ll go, maybe it’ll help him come out.”

Coffer, Matheson and his brother were enjoying headliner Jason Aldean’s set on Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

The three were able to escape and made it safely to a hospital, where two days later Coffer gave birth to Wyatt.

MBF Photography saw their story and were so moved they offered the parents a free newborn photoshoot.

“He is a beacon of hope,” MBF Photography wrote on Facebook. “We feel so fortunate to have met both Wyatt and his parents. Thank you for trusting us to take photos of your beautiful baby boy. He is our Vegas Strong baby.”

MBF Photography said they wanted the photos to “to honor the family and our city.”

They decided to use letters that spell out Vegas Strong in the shoot “to show that even after this horrible event, Las Vegas still shines. Baby Wyatt, for many, is the light of our city.”

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Matheson’s brother was shot in the shoulder, but is expected to be OK.