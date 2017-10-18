WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Is All Over Everything

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti’s update practically wrote itself Wednesday morning, thanks to the Yankees.
The Bombers improved to 5-0 at home this postseason with a stunning 6-4 come-from-behind win over the Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series on Tuesday night.
Game 5 is set for 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday in the Bronx.
But baseball wasn’t the only thing on C-Lo’s plate. He also talked about the struggling Rangers, who fell to 1-5-1 on the young season with an overtime loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and the Devils, who are now 5-1 after beating the Lightning in a shootout.