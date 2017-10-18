WFAN Morning Show: John Flaherty’s Report For Game 4 And Beyond

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
John Flaherty is a creature of habit. So the fact that he called Boomer and Jerry Recco on Wednesday to discuss the Yankees’ stunning win over the Astros on Tuesday night should come as a surprise to no one.
The Yes Network analyst extraordinaire offered his thoughts on the Yankees’ 6-4 win in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series and then looked ahead to Game 5 on Wednesday and what could happen down the road if the Bombers continue to find ways to win.
Have a listen.