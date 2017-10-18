WFAN Morning Show: More Yankees Magic In The Bronx

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The Yankees provided their fans with yet another thrilling win in the Bronx on Tuesday. As a result, they got the majority of the attention from Boomer and Jerry Recco on Wednesday morning.
The Bombers rallied from a late four-run deficit to stun the Astros 6-4 in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.
With the series now even, Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. in the Bronx. Masahiro Tanaka will take the ball for New York against Houston ace and Yankee-killer Dallas Keuchel.
As for the Rangers, well, they’re now 1-5-1 to start the season, and Boomer is just a tad annoyed about it.
Have a listen.