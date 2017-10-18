WFAN Morning Show: More Yankees Magic In The Bronx

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

The Yankees provided their fans with yet another thrilling win in the Bronx on Tuesday. As a result, they got the majority of the attention from Boomer and Jerry Recco on Wednesday morning.

The Bombers rallied from a late four-run deficit to stun the Astros 6-4 in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

With the series now even, Game 5 is set for Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. in the Bronx. Masahiro Tanaka will take the ball for New York against Houston ace and Yankee-killer Dallas Keuchel.

As for the Rangers, well, they’re now 1-5-1 to start the season, and Boomer is just a tad annoyed about it.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch