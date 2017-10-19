10/19 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
If you liked yesterday afternoon, you’ll like today! The only real difference we’ll notice is a southwest breeze that will pick up a tad. Enjoy it, folks!
Tonight will be another cool one in the city while the suburbs will dip into the 40s again. Andnstar gazers, you’ll be happy to hear we’re expecting another mainly clear night.
It’s more of the same tomorrow as we wake up and head home under mainly sunny skies. Temps will be very much the same, too.
This pattern will continue right into Saturday as we’re expecting sunshine and low to mid 70s.