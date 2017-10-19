MTA Drivers, Advocates Call For All-Door Bus Entry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has introduced a new program in hopes of making bus service faster and safer.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, bus drivers and transit advocates joined outside the MTA Headquarters to call for all-door boarding.
Brooklyn bus driver James Fuller said he has been assaulted and spat at for asking someone to get off his bus.
“We have to divide our attention between a possible assault and driving down the road,” Fuller said.
New Select Bus Service routes have customers pay at a sidewalk kiosk and allow them to enter at any door. Beth Childs takes it from the Upper East Side to Lower Manhattan. She said it has “has cut probably 20 minutes off that trip.”
As the MTA prepares to choose a contractor for so-called mobile ticketing, advocates say ticket readers could be placed at all bus doors.