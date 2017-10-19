Man Accused Of Raping Bushwick Woman While She Slept Surrenders To Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man wanted for allegedly raping a woman as she slept in her Brooklyn apartment has turned himself in.

The attack happened Saturday morning at a home on Halsey Street and Central Avenue in Bushwick, police said.

The victim, 24-year-old Shylasin Nowell, said she was asleep in her bed and woke up around 10:30 a.m. to a complete stranger forcing himself on her.

“I want him to know that you ruined my life, for whatever reason you came over here for,” Nowell told CBS2 in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

She said she pushed him off and he threw money at her and asked her for drugs.

“He never put his pants up,” she said. “He stood there and asked, ‘Can we finish?'”

The man eventually ran outside and down the street.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Thursday that 38-year-old Jason Lasry, who lives nearby on Green Avenue, saw his picture in the paper and surrendered at the 77th Precinct in Crown Heights.

“He came in with his lawyer,” Boyce said. “He has 13 priors, none of which for sexual offenses.”

Lasry is being charged with rape.