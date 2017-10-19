CIA Fires Bomb Sniffing Dog for Being ‘Uninterested’ in Bomb Detection

1010 WINS-All dogs go to heaven, but there are far stricter guidelines for getting into the Central Intelligence Agency.

Lulu, an 18-month-old black labrador who was a part of the CIA’s first class of all-female puppies, has been fired from the agency’s bomb-sniffing program after beginning to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosives.

The CIA made the announcement via a series of posts on Twitter explaining that “sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for them.”

Although the CIA say they will miss the dog, it was the right decision for her after a few days of trying to get her to respond with play and food ‘bribes.’

“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs,” the CIA said in an update on their website, “so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program.”

Since being ‘let go,’ Lulu was adopted by her handler and now enjoys playing with kids, a new doggy friend and sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard — while animal lovers are praising the agency for looking out for Lulu’s best interests and making sure she’s found a happy forever home.

