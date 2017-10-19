Happenings, October 19

Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Bet on Bruuuuuce

Bruce Springsteen sings about “Atlantic City,” but you might get lucky about 125 miles north.

Tons of fans were disappointed when they didn’t even get the chance to buy tickets to Springsteen on Broadway, even if they had to pay hundreds for a single ticket. But hope is not lost — there’s another chance to see The Boss without scalpers winning.

A limited number of $75 tickets to the intimate acoustic performances are available through a digital ticket lottery. Not bad, given that tickets are going for as much as $9,975 each on StubHub.

You can enter up to a week prior to the performance via Lucky Seat, and drawings occur 24 hours prior to each show. There may be thousands and thousands of entries, but it’s worth a shot to see this Jersey Boy on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV TRL

But Where’s Carson Daly?

MTV’s staple show is back, and you can be part of the live studio audience.

The reboot of TRL is in full swing…unfortunately without Carson Daly as one of the VJs. But plenty of celebrities will be dropping by — guests of the revival have already included DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, and Demi Lovato — and they may even stop to snap a selfie with you.

To apply for tickets, create an account on 1iota.com and join the list for the date of your choice. Did we mention that it’s completely free?

Also keep a lookout for other chances to be in studio audiences on the site — some opportunities are even paid!

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

It’s All Greek to Me

Souvla, AKA the “Chipotle of Greek food,” may have all of San Francisco lining up at their three locations, but for two days, New Yorkers can enjoy the West Coast eatery without leaving their apartments!

On Thursday and Friday, eat all the gyros and “Greek Fries” you can handle with Souvla’s delivery-only pop-up shop via Caviar. Enjoy their delectable selections on your own, or make it a date night with their meal for two: a sandwich and a salad of your choosing with a side of fries served with “Granch,” a Greek yogurt equivalent of ranch dressing.

Place your orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for lunch, or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

This two-day offer is only available in Manhattan, but there’s always your favorite Astoria restaurant — or an excuse to visit San Francisco.