Jeremy Lin Expected To Miss Rest Of Season With Knee Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jeremy Lin’s season is likely over after just one game.
The Nets guard suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee in Wednesday’s season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Thursday.
The injury is expected to sideline him the rest of the season, the Nets said.
Lin suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly after driving toward to the basket for a shot in the fourth quarter. He reached for his knee and then appeared to say “I’m done” before bursting into tears.
“Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release. “We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”
Lin signed a three-year, $38.3 million contract with the Nets before last season, but hamstring injuries limited him to just 36 games in 2016-17.
Lin and D’Angelo Russell, acquired in an offseason trade with the Lakers, were expected to form the backcourt of a Nets team that finished with the NBA’s worst record last season but added several new faces since.
Lin had 18 points and four assists in the 140-131 loss to Indiana.