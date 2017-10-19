President Trump To Meet With Governor Of Puerto Rico At White House

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump will meet with the governor of Puerto Rico in the White House on Thursday.

The president and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will discuss recovery and rebuilding efforts on the island following Hurricane Maria.

Much of the island remains without electricity weeks after Maria struck.

While the president has faced harsh criticism from the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico’s governor has praised Trump’s response to the hurricane.

Trump visited Puerto Rico earlier this month.

