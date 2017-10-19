WFAN Morning Show: Conquering Keuchel, Yanks Dominate Astros

By Boomer Esiason
What can you say about these 2017 Yankees that hasn’t already been said?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

The Bombers are a win away from going to the World Series, after they assumed a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series with a 5-0 win over Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Wednesday evening.

Boomer and Jerry Recco were all over the Yankees to start Thursday’s program. Boomer was pumped up, while Jerry was left to once again question his own prediction that this series was over when New York dropped the first two games in Houston.

Have a listen.

