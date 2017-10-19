WFAN Morning Show: Wally Szczerbiak Provides A Knicks Preview

Boomer invited good buddy Wally Szczerbiak to the WFAN studios on Thursday morning, so that they could talk about what we should expect from the Knicks this season.

New York opens its 2017-18 schedule on Thursday night at Oklahoma City.

Szczerbiak, who played for 10 years in the NBA and is currently an analyst for MSG Network, discussed what it will be like for the rebuilding Knicks to face former teammate Carmelo Anthony, who was traded to the Thunder a few weeks ago.

Have a listen.

