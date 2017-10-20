10/20 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist, Weather Producer
Good morning New York City!
This has been an incredibly dry and sunny stretch. And you guessed it, we have another dry and sunny day ahead of us to finish the work week. Temps start off in the 50s and end up in the low-to-mid 70s. Some new information, The weekend looks warmer than previously expected!
Temp should be in the mid to Upper 70s around the area, with an 80° reading not out of the question. Expect more clouds by Sunday, and temps still well above normal. Big changes next week though…
Have a great day!
G.