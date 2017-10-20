ALCS Updates: Yankees Eye 41st Pennant, Meet Astros In Game 6

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — Nobody ever thought they’d be in this position, not after the first two games of the Division Series and certainly not after the first two games of the ALCS.
Yet here the Yankees are.
If they can find a way to beat Justin Verlander and the Astros in Game 6 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, they will win their 41st AL pennant and advance to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If the Astros win, Game 7 will be played on Saturday night, also in Houston. A Yankees win means they will open the Fall Classic on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The Yankees have some margin for error thanks to a reversal of fortune following 2-1 losses in games 1 and 2. They beat up the Astros in Game 3, 8-1 on Monday at Yankee Stadium before rallying from four runs down late to win 6-4 the next night. The Bombers then took the series lead with a dominant 5-0 win Wednesday.
Comebacks are nothing new for the Yankees this postseason as they rallied from an 0-2 hole in the best-of-five ALDS against the Indians, winning Game 5 in Cleveland.
Friday’s game will feature a rematch of the Game 2 starters. Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yankees. The 23-year-old right-hander left his previous outing after just four innings due to concerns over a possible shoulder injury. He also took a comebacker off his wrist. But those fears turned out to be a false alarm.
Verlander, on the other hand, was a monster in Game 2. The veteran right-hander pitched a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
