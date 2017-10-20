Back Stories: Bobby Valentine On The 2000 Subway Series

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine remembers the 2000 Subway Series as a “special event.”
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
It was a time when the city was consumed with baseball.
“On every street corner, every taxi cab driver, every truck driver, every waiter, every waitress, bartender and person that I came in contact with during that week knew exactly what was happening and they were all invested in it,” Valentine says.