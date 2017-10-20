Best Things To Do This Weekend In NY: October 21 & 22

By Jessica Allen

There is so much to see, so much to do this weekend, as always. You can move from a movie about social justice to a parade featuring dogs in costumes to a community concert celebrating jazz. Ain’t this city grand?

Chelsea Film Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

www.chelseafilm.org

The Chelsea Film Festival shines a spotlight on emerging filmmakers who share a passion for social justice and other contemporary global concerns and who seek to make the world a better place. At the festival’s fifth iteration, you can catch short films, student films, documentaries and feature-length narratives, all vying for awards like Best Cinematography, Best Actress, Best Director and Grand Prix. Attending is a great way to give back and show support. Thursday, October 19, through Sunday, October 22, see schedule for details, tickets required.



Taste of the Seaport

Front Street between Fulton Street and Peck Slip

New York, NY 10038

www.tasteoftheseaport.org

Badly battered by Superstorm Sandy, the area in and around the Financial District and South Street Seaport has bounced back bigger than ever. To get a sense of just how big, head to the eighth annual Taste of the Seaport this weekend. Benefiting local elementary schools, the event offers bites and sips from tons of notable restaurants, from Big Gay Ice Cream to Black Tap to Fresh Salt. Kids will be particularly pumped about the concerts and crafts. Saturday, October 21, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend, but you’ll need to tickets to eat and drink.

2nd Annual Brew Hop 5K + Craft Beer Festival

Randall’s Island Park

20 Randall’s Island Park

New York, NY 10035

www.thebrewhop5k.com

First you run, then you drink. That’s the way it works in general, sure. But at the second annual Brew Hop 5K + Craft Beer Festival, you’ll have post-race access to unlimited craft beer, rather than powering up with water or Gatorade. On hand will be folks from such breweries as Sixpoint, Citizen Cider, Rockaway Brewing Co., Kombrewcha, and lots more. Food and games too. A portion of the proceeds will go to Oceanic Global, which seeks to reduce pollution and protect our oceans. Saturday, October 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., tickets start at $44.95.

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Tompkins Square Park

East Ninth Street between Avenues A and B

New York, NY 10009

(718) 813-8971

www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com

Halloween comes early to Tompkins Square Park this year. The annual dog parade takes place on Saturday, featuring costumed canines big and small, every one of which is dressed to impress. Seriously—participants compete for thousands of dollars in prizes. Indeed, Vanity Fair has called it “the best dog fashion event of all time,” while CNN thinks it just might be the largest Halloween costume contest for dogs in the world. You should check it out, with a four-legged friend or not. Saturday, October 21, 12 to 3 pm, free, rain or shine.

Staten Island Jazz Festival

Snug Harbor Cultural Center

1000 Richmond Terrace

Staten Island, NY 10301

(718) 273-5610

www.utasi.org

Founded in 1988 to spread the joys of jazz, preserve its unique history, and tout the bright future of this distinctly American musical genre, the Staten Island Jazz Festival brings new and established artists to the stage. The festival also features free workshops for kids and adults alike, on such topics as vocalization and dance (pre-registration required). The whole shebang is run by the Universal Temple of the Arts, which brings multiculturalism and art into the community. Saturday, October 21, 2 to 7 p.m., see schedule for details, $20, tickets required.



