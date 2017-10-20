Dusty Baker Out As Nationals Manager

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Washington Nationals say manager Dusty Baker won’t be back next season.
The team announced the move Friday.
Baker led the Nationals to the National League East title in each of his two years with the club, but Washington lost its NL Division Series both times. This year, the Nationals fell to the Cubs in five games.
His contract expired at the end of this season.
Baker has been a major-league manager for 22 years for the Giants, Cubs, Reds and Nationals. He’s a three-time Manager of the Year and led the Giants to the National League pennant in 2002.
