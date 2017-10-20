Man Violently Robs 81-Year-Old Woman In West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly woman was brutally beaten and robbed as she entered her West Village home Friday night.
Police said a man followed the woman into the building near West 13th Street and Seventh Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Once she opened the door, he punched her several times in the head and face.
The man stole her purse and ran away.
The 81-year-old victim suffered bumps and bruises.
Police said the suspect was a black man wearing all black.
