Man Violently Robs 81-Year-Old Woman In West Village

Filed Under: robbery, West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly woman was brutally beaten and robbed as she entered her West Village home Friday night.

Police said a man followed the woman into the building near West 13th Street and Seventh Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Once she opened the door, he punched her several times in the head and face.

The man stole her purse and ran away.

The 81-year-old victim suffered bumps and bruises.

Police said the suspect was a black man wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

