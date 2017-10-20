Mets Exercising Option On Relief Pitcher Jerry Blevins

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets will have arguably their best relief pitcher back in the fold next season.
In an expected move, the team is picking up the $7 million option on left-hander Jerry Blevins’ contract, Jon Heyman of WFAN and FanRag Sports reported.
Blevins, 34, made a team-high 75 appearances this past season and had a 6-0 record and 2.94 ERA. In 49 innings pitched, he struck out 69 batters and walked 24.
Blevins was acquired in a trade with the Nationals just before the 2015 season. Since joining the team, he is 11-2 with a 2.72 ERA. A broken arm — suffered when he was hit by a line drive and refractured when he slipped on a curb a few months later — limited him to just seven appearances his first year in New York.
The 10-year veteran broke into the majors with the Oakland A’s in 2007 before being dealt to the Nationals before the 2014 season.