Grief Counselors On Hand At NJ School Following Deaths Of Teens In Hit-And-Run Crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Grief counselors will be at a Jersey City school Friday following the deaths of two teens who authorities say were killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Fifteen-year-old Elionel Jimenez and 16-year-old Alexander Rosas-Flores were students at Dickinson High School. The boys were close friends.

Police say 20-year-old Rashaun Bell was behind the wheel of a gold Nissan Altima when it slammed into the teens who were on a bicycle Wednesday afternoon on Terrace Avenue near Secaucus Road.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene. Rosas-Flores died Thursday at Jersey City Medical Center.

Authorities said Bell fled the scene.

“What kind of a human being are you?” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. “It’s outrageous.”

Friends and family honored the boys with a vigil Thursday night. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Elionel’s family’s funeral expenses.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bell.

