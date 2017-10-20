Nets’ Lin Has Knee Surgery, Will Miss Rest Of Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jeremy Lin has had surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the Brooklyn Nets said.
The procedure was performed Friday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The team says the surgery was successful and Lin is expected to make a full recovery.
Lin was hurt Wednesday during the Nets’ first game of the season when he landed hard after a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter of a 140-131 loss to Indiana. He immediately reached for his knee and then appeared to say “I’m done” before bursting into tears on the floor.
“Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a news release Thursday. “We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”
Lin signed a three-year, $38.3 million contract with the Nets before last season, but hamstring injuries limited him to just 36 games in 2016-17.
Lin had 18 points and four assists in the 140-131 loss to Indiana.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)