Everyone Is Freaking Out Over This Fraternity’s Dance Routine

The fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma at the University of Central Oklahoma shocked the crowd when they took the floor. Their routine was full of twerking, cheer lifts and even included an ET reference!
It seems that their routine even impressed the judges. The frat was awarded cheer and dance 2017 back-to-back champions.
Not only are they good dancers, but they’re philanthropical as well. Sigma Tau Gamma has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money, more support and awareness for Special Olympics.
The guys say they’ll use part of the funds to host a semi-formal dance for Special Olympic athletes at the University of Central Oklahoma to help.
That seems like even more of a reason for a dance party!