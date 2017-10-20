Paddleboarding Chicken Loves Spending Time On the Water with Her Family

1010 WINS-Why did the chicken cross the road? To get on her paddleboard, of course!
This chick(en) named “Loretta” has a pretty cool boarding buddy. Karly Venezia of the Florida Keys absolutely loves to take her pet chicken paddleboarding — and it seems Loretta doesn’t mind it one bit either!
See Also: Baby Flamingo Gifted Custom-Made Shoes From Zoo
The one-year-old bird frequently participates in water activities with her family, like paddleboarding and boating — basically anything the clan would normally do with their dogs. But sometimes Karly likes to have some calming one-on-one time with her in the still waters of Islamorada.
We love how this chicken isn’t too chicken at all. What an egg-cellent pair!
(I think we’ve handled all the puns. You’re welcome.)
-Joe Cingrana