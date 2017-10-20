CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Paddleboarding Chicken Loves Spending Time On the Water with Her Family

1010 WINS-Why did the chicken cross the road? To get on her paddleboard, of course!

This chick(en) named “Loretta” has a pretty cool boarding buddy. Karly Venezia of the Florida Keys absolutely loves to take her pet chicken paddleboarding — and it seems Loretta doesn’t mind it one bit either!

img 4939 Paddleboarding Chicken Loves Spending Time On the Water with Her Family

(Provided photo: Karly Venezia)

The one-year-old bird frequently participates in water activities with her family, like paddleboarding and boating — basically anything the clan would normally do with their dogs. But sometimes Karly likes to have some calming one-on-one time with her in the still waters of Islamorada.

We love how this chicken isn’t too chicken at all. What an egg-cellent pair!

(I think we’ve handled all the puns. You’re welcome.)

-Joe Cingrana

