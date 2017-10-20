House Speaker Ryan Delivers Keynote For Al Smith Dinner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thursday night, for the 72nd year in a row, comedy and charity met at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Dinner in Midtown.
White-tie elegance graced the ballroom at the Hilton Midtown Hotel with more than 800 people attending.
The Catholic fundraiser for New York’s neediest children included a who’s who of New York politicians, among them Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Emmy Award-winning Patricia Heaton served as the event’s first-ever woman emcee.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) gave the keynote speech.
“I’m learning being Speaker of the House is a stepping stone to becoming ex-Speaker of the House. But just because I’m speaker, you did not have to invite me,” Ryan quipped.
But he added more seriously: “We need an event like this more now than ever. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and support a truly righteous mission — to bring hope to the neediest children of the archdiocese of New York.”
This year, the foundation raised nearly $3.5 million for children in New York. Timothy Cardinal Dolan said that is a record for a non-presidential year.