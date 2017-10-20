LIRR Suspensions This Weekend During Installation Of New Post Avenue Bridge In Westbury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Installation of a new Post Avenue Bridge in Westbury will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The new span will increase vehicular clearance above Post Avenue by more than two feet which will reduce the number of train delays caused by oversized trucks hitting the bridge.

During the 48-hours it will take to install the new bridge, there will be no train service on the Main Line between Mineola and Hicksville. Buses will replace some trains, and other trains will be diverted. Also, special weekend timetables will be in effect for all branches.

To avoid delays and bus transfers, consider using south shore branches this weekend. Major impacts to service include the following:

Ronkonkoma Branch:

Midnight to 7 a.m.

From midnight to 7 AM, westbound Ronkonkoma Branch customers will board buses at Hicksville to Mineola, then transfer to a train; eastbound customers will transfer to a bus at Mineola, then board a train at Hicksville. Plan for an additional 40-60 minutes of travel time.

7 AM – Midnight

Beginning at 7 AM, Ronkonkoma Branch trains (Ronkonkoma-Farmingdale) will use dual-mode equipment and operate via the Babylon/Central Branch for a one-seat ride to/from Ronkonkoma.

Bethpage customers traveling westbound will board an express bus to Mineola; eastbound customers traveling to Bethpage will board an express bus at Mineola.

Trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport will operate on adjusted schedules.

Huntington/Port Jefferson Branch

Buses replace trains between Hicksville and Mineola for the entire weekend.

Customers at Carle Place and Westbury will have bus service only. Westbound customers will take trains to Hicksville, then transfer to buses bound for Mineola. At Mineola, transfer to a train to complete the trip.

Eastbound customers will take trains to Mineola, then transfer to buses bound for Hicksville. At Hicksville, transfer to a train to complete the trip.

Train service between Huntington and points west reduced to hourly instead of the usual half-hourly intervals. Trains between Huntington and Port Jefferson will operate every two hours instead of the usual 90-minute intervals.