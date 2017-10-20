Spooktacular Halloween Displays Bring Delight And Fright To Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tis’ the season for goblins, ghosts, and ghouls decorating homes to delight and frighten those who pass by.

On Friday, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock went on a quest to find the most spooktacular Halloween displays in Queens.

Feasting your eyes on Halloween displays can be electrifying. Gargoyles stand guard over a Malba home where visitors can ascend the steps if they dare.

Down the road in Bayside a clap can awaken spirits.

“They’re pretty surreal,” Jeffrey Pflaum said.

They even swing in to frighten from above.

“I was walking back. It scared me really bad. I jumped, I definitely jumped,” Jason Sophie said.

Little ones may cringe when walking by the graveyard in front of Yalda Fella’s home — there’s another one across the street, but where do the bones come from?

“I dig up all the bodies that have been laying here for 60 years,” Willie Hamilton said.

Hamilton said everything at his place comes alive at night.

Cerberus the three-headed dog stands watch over the frights that fill Susanne Fili’s front yard including a witch brewing a concoction that will make your eyeballs water.

Filli said her husband dedicated five days to making her Halloween dreams come true with a hair-raising, heart stopping display on 26th Ave in North Flushing.

“They call us the Halloween house, people take photos with us. It’s just so nice to bring a community together like this,” she said.

Neighbors show their appreciation in the form of cold hard cash. The Filis donate each dollar to their local branch of Make A Wish.