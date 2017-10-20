NYC Sanitation Employee Honored For Helping Catch Suspect In EMT’s Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty New York City sanitation employee was honored Friday after helping catch a man who allegedly ran over and killed an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance.
Ralph Alanzo received a gold medal of honor from the sanitation commissioner and praise from the fire commissioner Friday, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
He is credited with helping capture 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez, who is charged in the death of Yadira Arroyo last March.
“There’s a law enforcement officer with gun drawn, and Ralph jumps into the fray. Who does that? I’d have to say not many people would be brave enough to do that,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Friday.
Alanzo said he’s no hero, he was just thinking about Arroyo’s loved ones.
“The worst part was when I got home and I saw my family, I realized that she wouldn’t be going home to hers,” he said.
Gonzalez was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, robbery, assault, vehicular manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.