Family Escapes Early Morning House Fire In Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A family of four managed to escape an early morning house fire in Scotch Plains.
The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Winchester Drive.
Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the attic and then spread to that back portion of the home, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Crews from multiple municipalities responded with about 50 firefighters battling the flames.
“On arrival, crews had heavy fire,” Deputy Chief Skip Paul said. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All occupants of the home escaped without injury.”
A couple and their two children were home at the time, but they were not hurt. Firefighters were actually able to escort the family back into the house so they could retrieve some of their belongings.
The family is staying with neighbors at this time, but CBS was told they are shaken up and very traumatized by what happened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.