Stolen Skiff Sets Off Security Scare At Staten Island Ferry Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the man who set off a security scare at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, the suspect may have been intoxicated.

He pulled a small skiff boat into a secure and unauthorized area for marine traffic and then took off.

The boat that he docked, may have been stolen.

Every day about 65,000 people come through the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, but on Thursday night around 9:30, someone decided to dock a small recreational boat of their own between ferry slips thee and four on the Staten Island side.

Police sources said the man then walked up the gangway — also an unauthorized area — and into the terminal before taking off.

CBS2 has been told an officer immediately sounded the alarm and chased the man off, the NYPD and Coast Guard also responded.

“There were no impacts to ferry service and no injuries,” a DOT spokesperson said.

The boat left behind was searched.It’s registered to Ken’s Booming and Boat Service in Bayonne, nut workers there said it was stolen.

The boat is currently in the NYPD’s possession as the investigation continues.

The Coast Guard said maritime breaches like this happen in the New York area from time to time, but should the public be concerned?

“I don’t think the public should be concerned at all. There are approximately 250 sensitive spots along the harbor. I think protocols were implemented. If they weren’t then the public should be, but clearly all were followed. There was an immediate notification, an immediate response,” Elite Investigations, Gary Wexler said.

The incident is being investigated as a case of criminal trespass. CBS2 understands there are security images of the man that have not been released

CBS2 has been told the suspect appears to be in his 40s and was wearing a green shirt, grey pants, and white sneakers.