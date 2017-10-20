Teen Dies Of Cancer Months After Being Sworn In As Detective For A Day

1010 WINS — He may have only been a detective for one day, but a teenager has touched the hearts of the Suffolk County Police Department forever.
Sixteen-year-old Sean Dixon lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.
The Medford teen, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma — a rare form of bone cancer — two years ago, lost his right leg at the hip to the disease but he remained positive until the end.
In August, the Patchogue-Medford High School junior lived out his dream of working in law enforcement after being sworn in as a Suffolk County detective for the day.
“Sean’s warmth, inquisitiveness and passion for law enforcement was infectious. There was not a single member of our department who had the pleasure of meeting Sean this summer who was not touched by his spirit and courage,” Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said. “It was truly an honor and a privilege to have Sean serve as a member of our department and to spend the day learning from him. Our hearts are with the Dixon family and all of Sean’s loved ones during this difficult time.”
Hundreds arrived at a vigil last week after Dixon’s condition took a turn for the worse.
His school district is flying flags at half-staff in his honor and expressed their condolences on Twitter saying, “We are incredibly sad about the passing of Sean Dixon, our friend and a dedicated Pat-Med family member. He will be forever in our hearts.”