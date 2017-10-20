WFAN Morning Show: Damn It Feels Good To Root For The Yankees

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Yankees have certainly given their fans, Boomer included, plenty to cheer about this postseason.
They’ll look to continue that trend on Friday when they play Game 6 of the AL Championship Series in Houston with a chance to close out the Astros.
Luis Severino will take the ball for the Yankees, opposite Game 2 standout Justin Verlander.
Boomer was flanked by his favorite “snarky NARP” Jerry Recco to begin the final show of the work week and they had plenty to say about the Bombers’ chances.
The guys also discussed Marshawn Lynch’s actions during the Raiders’ thrilling 31-30 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night, after the veteran running back was ejected from the game for making contact with an official.
Then there’s the Knicks, who opened the 2017-18 regular season with a blowout loss to Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it!