WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 7 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

By Boomer Esiason
NFL picks, WFAN Morning Show

Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 7.

They are as follows:

1. — Bengals (+5.5) @ Steelers — Boomer: Bengals / Brian: Bengals

2. — Packers (+5.5) @ Saints — Boomer: Packers / Brian: Packers

3. — Jets (+3) @ Dolphins — Boomer: Dolphins / Brian: Dolphins

4. — Seahawks (-5.5) @ Giants — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

