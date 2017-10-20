WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 7 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 7.
They are as follows:
1. — Bengals (+5.5) @ Steelers — Boomer: Bengals / Brian: Bengals
2. — Packers (+5.5) @ Saints — Boomer: Packers / Brian: Packers
3. — Jets (+3) @ Dolphins — Boomer: Dolphins / Brian: Dolphins
4. — Seahawks (-5.5) @ Giants — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…