WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 20, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on getting “jammed at the hole” and Carmelo Anthony’s advice for his old Knicks teammate, Kristaps Porzingis.
Boomer and Jerry Recco ended the work week with a ton of Yankees talk, as Game 6 of the AL Championship was set for Friday night. They also got into the Dodgers winning the NL pennant, the crazy Thursday night NFL game between the Chiefs and Raiders, and the Knicks’ season opener against Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder.
Later, the Yes Network’s John Flaherty called in to talk about the aforementioned Yankees and Brian Jones stopped by to help Boomer with the NFL Week 7 picks segment.
