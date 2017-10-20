Worker Pulled From Trench In Manhattan

Filed Under: Trench Rescue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  A worker was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a trench in Manhattan Friday.

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. at a construction site near the intersection of 30th and Broadway, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

The man was pulled out of the work area at least 40 feet below street level, Smith reported. The fire department needed to use a tower ladder to hoist him out of the ground.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

It’s unclear how the accident happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch