Worker Pulled From Trench In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A worker was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a trench in Manhattan Friday.
The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. at a construction site near the intersection of 30th and Broadway, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.
The man was pulled out of the work area at least 40 feet below street level, Smith reported. The fire department needed to use a tower ladder to hoist him out of the ground.
He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
It’s unclear how the accident happened.