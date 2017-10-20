Yankees Fans Share Their Superstitions And Rituals Ahead Of Game 6 Of ALCS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Yankees get ready to face the Astros in Houston in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, fans are doing whatever it takes to make sure their team wins.

The Yankees are now just one game away from punching their ticket to their first World Series since 2009.

“Excited and nervous. Hopefully they win tonight and we don’t have to worry about it all weekend,” fan Julia Bachetti said.

“I’m so excited, I can’t hide it. Let’s go Yankees, let’s go Yankees,” said fan Timothy Ward.

Just to make sure the Yankees secure their date with destiny with the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the fall classic more than a few of the fans say they will be invoking superstitious fail safes to bring the Yankees luck.

“You can’t miss a game. You gotta watch every game. And commercial breaks, anything, you gotta sit down. Stay on your TV. You can’t leave the room,” said fan Andrew Hughes.

“I have my Puerto Rico Yankees pin. So that’s my superstition right now,” said fan Marcus Ramirez.

Another fan said he has a special dance.

“Yeah you just Millie rock. Every time they win you just Millie rock… Then you just put the dab on it,” he said.

Bacchetti said she doesn’t want to jinx them.

“Maybe not watch because I don’t want to bring them bad luck,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ward says, “I pray for them.”