With World Series In Sight, Yankees Fans Hit Houston

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Excitement is building among Yankees fans who are hoping for a big win Friday night.

Many traveled to Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS. So did CBS2’s Meg Baker.

She spent the day exploring the downtown area with Yankees fans, seeing how the sights, the sounds and, most importantly, the food matches up to our New York flavor.

Armed with a map and coffee, Baker set out to find the Yankees die-hards who headed south to the Lone Star State.

“We were actually on a flight to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I have family,” said Joseph Mahon, who is originally from Massapequa, Long Island. “We were on a layover in Houston, and I decided to push our flight till tomorrow to go to Game 6 tonight, so support our Yanks out here in Houston.”

Michael Whelan, also from Long Island, has been trying to see the Yanks play at different stadiums across the country.

“Go to as many as possible,” he said.

Whelan and his crew were on their way to try some authentic Tex-Mex.

Baker found some other good options along the way.

“Our specialties are our hamburgers. We’ve got Alamo burger with caramelized onions and balsamic vinegar reduction,” said Nancy Carameros, owner of Texas Grill Sports Bar.

The first thing Baker noticed about Houston is how quiet it is, including at lunchtime downtown by the convention center.

“There’s tunnels that you don’t notice,” explained said Olivier Thierry, of Houston. “They’re underground, and there are tons of people.”

“It’s a whole other city,” said Aisha Ghuman, of Houston. “It’s wild.”

So Baker hit the stairs. The tunnels allow people to escape the elements. Friday was hot and humid.

Kara Johnson said she cooled off with a few beers. She’s born and raised Texan, but she was wearing a Yankees T-shirt.

“I’m a little torn because I want them to win tonight, but then I want to see a game tomorrow night,” she said.

Fans are hoping there will be more cheering after Game 6. One more win will put the Yankees in the World Series.