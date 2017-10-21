10/21 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a gorgeous day across the Tri-State. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temps eventually bottom out in the 50s around town with 40s & even some 30s well north & west.
Tomorrow will be a really nice finish to the weekend with temps a few degrees cooler than today but still well into the 70s for most…there will be a few more high-level clouds during the day but overall, expect mostly sunny skies.
Monday is when cloud coverage will really increase out ahead of a slow-moving storm system. Monday will be warm & muggy with temps in the low 70s, and some spotty drizzle & fog is possible.
Tuesday looks like a soaker as that frontal system trudges through, bringing bouts of heavy rain & gusty wind.
Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts!