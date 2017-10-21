10/21 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!

Happy Weekend! I highly recommend getting outdoors this weekend and enjoying the fantastic weather! It might be the last “best weekend” until spring (as far as temps & sunshine goes).

Temps today & Sunday will be a few degrees milder than they were this week topping off in the mid to upper 70s! Is an 80° out there? Possibly, but nut likely not widespread. A few clouds mar the afternoon by Sunday but temps again lie in the mid 70s.

Monday, we start to cloud up ahead of some needed rain coming to town Tuesday & Wednesday. G

