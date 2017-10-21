10/21 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a spectacular weekend we have ahead of us! Plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and warmth with temps in the 70s! It’ll be a great weekend to get outdoors and enjoy some foliage or some last minute apple picking!
Monday will be a day of transition as a slow-moving frontal system approaches. Clouds and humidity will increase, and there may be a shower or two late in the day. It’ll still be pretty warm with temps in the low 70s.
Tuesday looks like a soaker, and that’s good news…we’re in desperate need of rain around here. That slow moving storm system may bring periods of heavy rain and localized flooding.
Temps cool back down to seasonable levels for the end of the week into next weekend.