Astros End Yankees’ Season With 4-0 Win In Game 7 Of ALCS

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees’ surprising run this season has come to a close, one victory short of a pennant.
The Astros got home runs from Evan Gattis and Jose Altuve, and Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. combined to pitch a shutout as Houston won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series 4-0 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
Gattis got the scoring started in the fourth inning when he homered to left-center field off Yankees starter CC Sabathia. After Sabathia gave up the homer and allowed two more base runners in the inning, manager Joe Girardi pulled him and inserted Tommy Kahnle.
In the fifth inning, Altuve homered to right field off Kahnle. Four batters later, catcher Brian McCann, who played for New York from 2014-16, hit a two-run double.
After a rough outing in Game 3, Houston starter Charlie Morton was dominant, allowing just two hits while striking out five batters over five innings. McCullers, the Game 4 starter, came on for a four-inning save.
Sabathia gave up one run on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
The Astros will face the Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday night in Los Angeles.