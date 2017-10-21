Baby Bombers Baked Goods Flying Off The Shelves At Long Island’s Oldest Bakery

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One Long Island business is busy baking up a storm with Yankees cookies, cakes, and more.
Just the smell when you walk in to Riesterer’s Bakery in West Hempstead will make you hungry, and folks are coming from near and far because of all the cool Bronx Bombers baked goods that are hard to keep on the shelves.
The bakery even makes pinstriped cookies in the shaped of a player with several of the Baby Bombers faces on them.
“Of course the hottest ones right now are Sanchez and Judge,” owner Karl Riesterer told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
They’re also selling out of cakes shaped as Yankees caps.
“Our slogan this weekend is ‘Don’t feel like a rookie without our cookies. You be the Judge’,” Riesterer said.
He added if the Yanks win the deciding Game 7 against the Houston Astros on Saturday night, they’ll continue making the special confections through the World Series.