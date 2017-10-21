8 Hurt When Car Slams Into Wendy’s On Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Eight people were hurt Saturday when an SUV crashed into a Wendy’s on Long Island.

Police said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. off Montauk Highway in West Babylon.

car into wendys 2 hall 8 Hurt When Car Slams Into Wendys On Long Island

(Credit: Sophia Hall/WCBS Newsradio 880)

The 87-year-old man behind the wheel of the small, burgundy SUV reversed out of a Burger King parking lot across the street and into the front of the Wendy’s, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

The restaurant was filled with people eating and working, including some children, when glass suddenly flew everywhere.

“She was working behind the counter taking an order, and the car just backed through,” said one woman whose daughter was working inside. “There’s little kids and babies and a lady, and they just helped everybody that they could and called for help.”

The driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, along with seven others who suffered minor injuries, police said.

Authorities said the 87-year-old may have suffered a medical emergency, Hall reported.

