Easy Recipes For A Healthy Body & Brain From Chef Madison Cowan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He became the first grand champion on the hit Food Network show “Chopped,” and he’s been on other shows like “Kitchen Casino” and “Iron Chef Eats.”
Now, he’s making sure people eat right for a healthy body and brain.
Chef Madison Cowan stopped by to share some brain healthy recipes with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes.
Below is a full list of what he made:
Mediterranean Lemon Olive Oil Cake – featuring brain-healthy ingredients: Meyer lemons, olive oil and berries.
Ingredients:
- Extra virgin olive oil 1 c
- Unbleached all-purpose flour 1 1/4 c
- Baking powder 1 tsp
- Baking soda 1/4 tsp
- Brown eggs 3, room temperature
- Organic cane sugar 3/4 c
- Vanilla extract 2 tsp
- Meyer lemons 4, 3 zested and 1 juiced (reserve an extra tbsp of juice)
- Icing sugar 1/2 c
- Fresh blackberries 1 container (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly brush a 9-inch cake pan with olive oil.
- Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda into a mixing bowl and set aside.
- In another bowl, vigorously whisk eggs and sugar together for 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk in vanilla extract, lemon juice, and zest. Whisk in olive oil.
- Stir in flour until just smooth and combined, don’t overmix.
- Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 25 to 30 minutes. Cool the cake 10 minutes in pan then remove to cooling rack for another 5 minutes. Stir the icing sugar and extra tablespoon of juice in a small bowl until smooth. Glaze the cake top and serve with berries.
Tuscan Chicken Sausage, Butternut Squash and White Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- Olive oil 2 tbsp
- Chicken sausage 12 oz, casings removed (I use Maroon Company Jerk Sausage)
- Spring onions chopped, white parts only
- Garlic 4 cloves, thinly sliced
- Dry white wine 1/2 c
- Butternut squash 2 c, roughly chopped
- Chicken stock 3 c
- Bay leaves 2
- Parmesan rinds 4
- Escarole torn 8 oz, ribs removed & roughly torn (alternatively use kale or mustard greens)
- Northern white beans 2 tins, rinsed & drained
- Sea salt to taste
- Fresh rosemary 3 sprigs, quickly fried, drained & leaves removed
- Freshly grated parmesan 1 c
Directions:
Heat olive oil in a large soup pot over medium high heat. Saute sausage with a generous pinch of salt, constantly stirring, 2 minutes. Remove sausage from pot and drain on kitchen paper. Saute onions and garlic until just soft, pour in wine, stirring up the brown bits of flavour from the bottom. Add squash and saute another 3 minutes. Add stock, bay leaves and rinds and season with a another generous pinch of salt.
Next, add the greens in 2 bunches, stirring until just wilted. Return sausage to the soup, stir in the beans and heat through 3 minutes. Stir in the grated parmesan, 1/2 cup at a time, and adjust taste with salt if necessary. Remove the bay leaves, rinds and serve hot with extra parmesan and fried rosemary over the top. Serves 6
Vietnamese Hamachi Salad
Ingredients:
Extra virgin olive oil 1/2 c
Lotus root 1, peeled and thinly sliced
Shallots 2, peeled and thinly sliced
Sea salt to taste
Green papaya 1 half, peeled and julienned
Green banana 1, sliced
Pickled red onions 4, thinly sliced
Thai basil leaves 1/2 c
Fresh mint leaves 1/2 c
Fresh coriander leaves 1/2 c
Skinless hamachi fillet 10 oz, thinly sliced (alternatively use fresh tuna or branzino)
Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Warm water 2 tbsp
Palm sugar 1 tbsp (alternatively use light brown sugar)
Lime juice 2 tbsp
Fish sauce 2 tbsp
Garlic 1 clove, finely chopped
Bird’s eye chilli 1, finely chopped
Directions:
Heat oil over medium heat in a heavy bottomed saucepan. Lightly fry the lotus root until golden crispy, stirring as not to stick together, about 3 to 5 minutes Remove lotus root from the oil using a slotted spoon, drain on kitchen paper and lightly sprinkle with salt. Fry the shallots until golden crispy, transfer to kitchen paper.
Next, combine papaya, banana slices, pickled onions and herbs to a large bowl and lightly toss with vinaigrette to taste. Place salad on a serving plate, layer hamachi on top, drizzle over a bit of more vinaigrette and garnish with fried lotus root, shallots lime cheeks. Serves 6