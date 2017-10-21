Woman Robs Long Island Convenience Store At Knifepoint

TOWN OF BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a woman they say held up a Long Island convenience store at knifepoint.
The robbery took place around 8 p.m. Friday at The Barn on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst.
Police said the woman displayed a knife and demanded cash.
The suspect is described as a white woman with a thin build, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Police do not believe the incident is related to a recent string of knifepoint robberies that were also carried out by a woman.