Police: Suspect Punches, Kicks Man Aboard Brooklyn Subway Following Verbal Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault following a verbal altercation aboard a southbound R train in Greenwood, Brooklyn Friday afternoon.
Investigators say the 30-year-old victim and the suspect were aboard the train just before 4 p.m. when the suspect stepped on the victim’s foot.
When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect punched the him in the face.
The suspect continued to strike and kick the victim in the head and face after he fell to the ground.
When the train pulled into the 4th Avenue and 36th Street subway station, the suspect exited hopped off and boarded a southbound D train.
The victim was rushed to NYU Lutheran Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as follows:
- White male, 17-19 years of age, 5’10”, 160 lbs., last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a black book bag.
